EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball will have 15 home games on the 2021-22 schedule, released Monday by first-year Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith.

"We're excited for a new brand of basketball to be added to the Ohio Valley Conference," said Smith. "Staying primarily in the Midwest also will be great preparation for us with local family, friends, and supporters getting to see us play."

The Cougars open the season with a strong non-conference road schedule that includes Kansas (Nov. 10), Memphis (Nov. 14), Illinois (Nov. 18), Butler (Nov. 23), and Missouri (Dec. 2).

SIUE's home contests at First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center begin Nov. 28 with Purdue Fort Wayne. The Cougars also have set up nonconference home contests with Western Illinois (Dec. 7), Saint Louis (Dec. 9), Illinois State (Dec. 11), Toledo (Dec. 19), and Arkansas State (Dec. 22).

"The home schedule is a competitive one that will propel us into the OVC schedule," said Smith.

The 10-team Ohio Valley Conference features a double round-robin schedule this season.

"Our scheduling will certainly prepare us for the Ohio Valley Conference year," said Smith.

Home contests for the Cougars include Belmont (Dec. 30), Murray State (Jan. 8), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 15.), Tennessee State (Jan. 27), Eastern Illinois (Feb. 3), UT Martin (Feb. 10), Tennessee Tech (Feb. 12), Austin Peay (Feb. 24), and Morehead State (Feb. 26).

The OVC road schedule includes UT Martin (Jan. 1), Austin Peay (Jan. 6), Eastern Illinois (Jan. 13), Tennessee Tech (Jan. 20), Morehead State (Jan. 22), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 29), Murray State (Feb. 5), Tennessee State (Feb. 17), and Belmont (Feb. 19).

The OVC Tournament returns to Evansville, Indiana, March 2-5.

