SIUE women's basketball home game reminder
January 9, 2018 11:01 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE Athletics is reminding fans that the Cougars' home Ohio Valley Conferenceopener is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Vadalabene Center.
Season tickets were printed before the game date was changed. The dates on SIUE women's basketball posters as well as on SIUECougars.com reflect the correct date.
