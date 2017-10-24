EVANSVILLE, Ind. – SIUE's Donshel Beck (St. Louis) has been named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball team.

The selection was announced Tuesday at the annual OVC basketball media day in Evansville.

SIUE also was selected to finish second in the 12-team league by a vote of the league coaches and sports information personnel.

Beck, a senior, returns as SIUE's leading scorer and rebounder with 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She needs just eight points to become the 24th player in school history to pass the 1,000-point mark.

"Donshel is one of the toughest competitors in our conference," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "She has worked extremely hard on her game over the summer, and I'm looking forward to her having a strong senior year."

SIUE begins the 2017-18 season Nov. 3 with an exhibition game at the Vadalabene Center against UMSL. The opening game of the regular season is Nov. 11 at Nebraska.

2017-18 Women's Basketball Preseason All-OVC Team

Ke'Shunan James (F/G, Sr.), Murray State

Darby Maggard (G, Jr.), Belmont

Kylee Smith (F, Sr.), Belmont

Grace Lennox (G, Sr.), Eastern Illinois

Yaktavia Hickson (G, Sr.), Tennessee Tech

Sally McCabe (C, Sr.), Belmont

Donshel Beck (G, Sr.), SIUE

Miranda Crockett (G, Jr.), Morehead State

Ashton Feldhaus (F, Sr.), UT Martin

Kendall Spray (G, So.), UT Martin

Myah Taylor (G, Jr.), UT Martin

2017-18 Preseason Co-Player of the Year: Darby Maggard, Belmont; Sally McCabe, Belmont

2017-18 OVC Women's Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Belmont (22) 242

2. SIUE 199

3. UT Martin 198

4. Morehead State 192

5. Tennessee Tech 133

6. Austin Peay 120

7. Jacksonville State 111

T8. Murray State 101

T8. Southeast Missouri 101

10. Eastern Kentucky 83

11. Eastern Illinois 64

12. Tennessee State 38

