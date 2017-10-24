SIUE women's basketball: Beck tabbed preseason All-OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – SIUE's Donshel Beck (St. Louis) has been named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball team.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The selection was announced Tuesday at the annual OVC basketball media day in Evansville.
SIUE also was selected to finish second in the 12-team league by a vote of the league coaches and sports information personnel.
Beck, a senior, returns as SIUE's leading scorer and rebounder with 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She needs just eight points to become the 24th player in school history to pass the 1,000-point mark.
"Donshel is one of the toughest competitors in our conference," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "She has worked extremely hard on her game over the summer, and I'm looking forward to her having a strong senior year."
SIUE begins the 2017-18 season Nov. 3 with an exhibition game at the Vadalabene Center against UMSL. The opening game of the regular season is Nov. 11 at Nebraska.
2017-18 Women's Basketball Preseason All-OVC Team
Ke'Shunan James (F/G, Sr.), Murray State
Darby Maggard (G, Jr.), Belmont
Kylee Smith (F, Sr.), Belmont
Grace Lennox (G, Sr.), Eastern Illinois
Yaktavia Hickson (G, Sr.), Tennessee Tech
Sally McCabe (C, Sr.), Belmont
Donshel Beck (G, Sr.), SIUE
Miranda Crockett (G, Jr.), Morehead State
Ashton Feldhaus (F, Sr.), UT Martin
Kendall Spray (G, So.), UT Martin
Myah Taylor (G, Jr.), UT Martin
2017-18 Preseason Co-Player of the Year: Darby Maggard, Belmont; Sally McCabe, Belmont
2017-18 OVC Women's Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
1. Belmont (22) 242
2. SIUE 199
3. UT Martin 198
4. Morehead State 192
5. Tennessee Tech 133
6. Austin Peay 120
7. Jacksonville State 111
T8. Murray State 101
T8. Southeast Missouri 101
10. Eastern Kentucky 83
11. Eastern Illinois 64
12. Tennessee State 38
More like this: