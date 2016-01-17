SIUE women roll over Eastern Kentucky 89-74

EDWARDSVILLE – Five players scored in double figures Saturday as SIUE women's basketball squad rolled over Eastern Kentucky 89-74 at the Vadalabene Center.

SIUE, 5-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 10-9 overall, swept the weekend with its best shooting performance of the season. The Cougars shot 33 of 64 from the field (51.6 percent).

Shronda Butts led SIUE with 24 points followed by 17 from Gwen Adams, 16 from CoCo Moore, 10 from Donshel Beck and 10 from Amri Wilder. SIUE's bench outscored EKU's bench 28-17. Beck posted her second double-double of the season by adding a game-high 11 rebounds.

"The bench points show that we have more than just our starting five," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "To me, it doesn't matter who starts for our team, just who shows up and plays hard for each other."

It was the first time SIUE had five players score in double figures in the same game this season.

"You want to be in a position as a coach where you don't have to rely on one person," said Buscher. "We all know Shronda can score, but I love it when she engages everyone else. We showed tonight that we have a lot of different weapons on our team."

EKU, now 3-2 in the OVC and 9-7 overall, were led by 30 points and 10 rebounds by Jalen O'Bannon.

The Cougars grew an 18-point lead by halftime with a 17-3 run in the second period. SIUE scored 14 points in the paint during the run

"We haven't been in a situation like this in a while, where we have a lead at halftime," said Buscher. "Everything is a learning experience. We need to learn how to handle a lead and not play passive."

Eastern Kentucky pulled to within five points with 1:44 to play in the third period on a pair of free throws by Mariah Massengill, but SIUE responded with the next seven points to push the lead by to 12 points.

"Coming out of half, they got the momentum and we got back on our heels," noted Buscher. "No one is going to give up in this game. I'm proud of our players for stepping back up and getting the win."

The two teams stepped up scoring in the fourth period. EKU shot 11 of 16 from the field over the final 10 minutes, but the Cougars shot 7 of 11 from the field and knocked down 10 of 12 shots from the free throw line.

This SIUE homestand continues Wednesday as the Cougars take on Southeast Missouri. Game time is 8 p.m.