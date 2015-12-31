JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – SIUE scored the final nine points against Jacksonville State Thursday and earned its first victory of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season with a 62-57 road victory at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

SIUE, the preseason favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference, was down by four points with 2:23 left to play and rallied past the Gamecocks with sharp defense and timely free throw shooting. The Cougars improved to 6-8 overall and 1-0 in the OVC.

"We have to expect everybody's best game against us," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "I thought Jacksonville State played a very good game. We played a very good fourth period and end of the second."

All nine of SIUE's points in the final two minutes of the contest came from the free throw line. SIUE's defense held Jacksonville State to a 0-for-3 performance from the field and three turnovers in the final two minutes.

"Defense is key especially in conference play," said SIUE guard Shronda Butts. "In those last two minutes, we did a great job defending."

Butts, the OVC Preseason Player of the Year, made a splash in her conference season debut with 26 points. She shot 7 of 18 from the field and matched her career high with 11 made free throws. She added three assists and two steals.

"Coach got us together in the second half, and I think we overall had a great team effort," added Butts.

The final two minutes of the game mirrored much of what happened during the second period.

SIUE rallied from 10 points down with 2:28 to play in the second period, cutting the lead to one point by the halftime buzzer.

With Jacksonville State leading 28-18 in the second period, Butts hit a pair of jumpers followed by a layup from Donshel Beck. Sidney Smith's second of three three-pointers for the game with 14 seconds left in the second period pulled the Cougars to within one point at 28-27.

"I thought the run to end the first half was big because it gave us some energy going into halftime," said Buscher.

Jacksonville State, now 5-8 overall and 0-1 in the OVC, missed two shots and made two turnovers in the final two minutes before halftime, going into the locker room without scoring.

SIUE turned Jacksonville State's 22 turnovers into 23 points off those turnovers. The Cougars shot 42 percent for the game.

Buscher credited her guards for setting the tone.

"Lauren White and CoCo Moore can be on a ball-handler and get them frustrated," said Buscher. "Whether that pays off early in a game, I can't tell you it always does. But late in a game I think it paid off with their fatigue and decision-making."

Briana Benson led the Gamecocks with 15 points while Rayven Pearson added 12.

SIUE returns to action Saturday in the final game of four-game road trip. The Cougars face Tennessee Tech in a 5:30 p.m. contest in Cookeville, Tenn.

