EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball team erased a 24-point first-half deficit Sunday to defeat Omaha 90-86 in overtime.

The 24-point comeback was the biggest of the Division I era.

"I'm really proud of our players and how we stuck with things," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "It's easy when you're down 20 plus points to drop your head and give up. The most important message tonight is to keep playing the game and not ever feel sorry for yourselves."

Omaha, 7-3, hit 7 of 10 three-pointers in the first half and raced out to a 48-31 lead at halftime. Mikaela Shaw hit 16 of her team-high 26 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

As much as the first half was all Omaha, the second half was clearly all SIUE.

SIUE, 5-6, turned the ball over 11 times in the first period and turned that statistic around, giving up the ball twice in the third and fourth period while grabbing 11 turnovers from Omaha.

"The difference was that they came out and got a couple of quick, easy baskets, and I don't think our defense was good early," said Buscher. "We started to get stressed, and we play better relaxed and confident. In the second half, we played much more poised and together."

Omaha's biggest lead came at the 1:44 mark of the second period 48-24 on a pair of free throws by Amber Vidal, who led the Mavericks with seven assists.

SIUE's run began from there as the Cougars scored the final seven points before halftime.

Shronda Butts, who led all scorers with 30 points, pumped in 11 points in the third period. SIUE continued to push the tempo by forcing the ball into the paint either by passes into the post or dribble penetration.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our players did a great job sharing the basketball," said Buscher. "We had some penetration and some kicks to the perimeter. I thought Sidney Smith was huge for us tonight. When she hit those threes, it was a tipping point in the game. It gave us some life back."

Smith came off the bench for 14 points, including four three-pointers. The Cougar sophomore shot 4 of 11 from three-point range.

It was a tie game 77-77 with 2:00 to play in regulation when Butts hit a three-pointer. Butts would shoot 10 of 18 from the field with three-pointers and hit all seven of her free throw attempts.

The two teams exchanged baskets before the game was sent into overtime. Lauren White, who matched her season-high with 16 points, hit the final basket in regulation with 59 seconds left.

White and Gwen Adams joined Butts and Smith in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

"We know we can come from behind and fight back," said Buscher. "You've got to keep playing the game."

With the game in overtime, Smith set the tone for the Cougars with a three-pointer 28 seconds into the period. Omaha picked up the fifth tie of the game with 3:20 left on a layup by Vanessa Barajas.

Omaha turned the ball over six times in the five-minute overtime period and had 26 turnovers for the game. The Cougars were able to convert free throws down the stretch, hitting 25 of 33 for the game.

"It's about the defense and believing in each other," said Buscher. "We took some chances, but we rotated and covered for each other to force them into some turnovers."

SIUE is now idle until Saturday when it travels to Valparaiso for a 4 p.m. game. It is the start of a four-game road trip that includes the beginning of the Ohio Valley Conference season Dec. 31 at Jacksonville State.

More like this: