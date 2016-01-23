MURRAY, Ky. – SIUE women's basketball improved to an Ohio Valley Conference-best 7-1 Saturday with a 64-61 triumph over Murray State at the CFSB Center.

It was the fourth straight win for the Cougars, which improved to 12-9 overall. SIUE also has won seven of its last eight games. Murray State dropped to 6-12 overall and 2-5 in the OVC.

"I'm proud that we stuck together and picked up the win," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We stepped up and had some key defensive stops at the end of the game."

Shronda Butts, the reigning OVC Player of the Year, led all players with 28 points. She shot 9 for 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. The senior guard also added eight rebounds.

It was the lowest scoring victory for the Cougars since the beginning of the OVC season when SIUE was victorious 62-57 at Jacksonville State.

A strong second period proved to be the difference for the Cougars. After the two teams ended the first period knotted up 18-18, SIUE ran its lead to 12 by halftime by holding the Racers to just 2 of 12 from the field in the second period. The Cougars led 38-26 at halftime after holding Murray State to 10-of-33 shooting in the first half.

"I thought we did a great job in the first and second periods with ball movement and spacing," said Buscher. "We weren't as efficient with the ball in the third and fourth periods."

SIUE ran the lead as high as 14 points in the second half, but Murray State made a charge in the fourth period. The lead was down to three points on a pair of free throws by Murray's Abria Gulledge with 6:08 to play.

The two teams battled back and forth with the Cougars continuing to hold a lead throughout the fourth period. Ke'Shunan James, who led Murray State with 19 points, hit a pair of jumpers in the final minute of the game to cut the lead to one point at 62-61 with 15 seconds to go.

"Give Murray State credit," said Buscher. "They worked hard to get back into the game. They went hard to the offensive boards."

Butts made it a three-point game again with a pair of free throws with nine ticks of the clock left. Murray State missed its two final shots, attempting to send the game into overtime.

Gwen Adams joined Butts in double figures with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. CoCo Moore added nine points and a team-best four steals.

SIUE will take its winning streak to Austin Peay this Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning home for its final homestand of the regular season, which begins with Eastern Illinois next Saturday at 2 p.m.

