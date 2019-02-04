EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – More than 80 schools will send wrestlers to the Missouri Valley Open Saturday in Marshall, Missouri.

SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said he intends to use this week as a way to give some of his wrestlers an opportunity to get some much-needed matches late in the season.

"Some of these wrestlers going to Missouri Valley haven't been in the lineup," said Spates. "It's a chance for them to wrestle. Some guys just need to get more mat time. We have a good mix of wrestlers headed there."

Much of SIUE's regular lineup will not be in competition as it is time away from the mat to heal minor injuries.

"It's also a good opportunity for those competing to go out and try some of things we've been working on in practice whether it's technically or mentality-wise," added Spates.

Some of the other NCAA Division I programs expected to send wrestlers to the Missouri Valley Open include Chattanooga, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, South Dakota State, and Stanford.

