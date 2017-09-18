EDWARDSVILLE – Sandy Montgomery Elite Softball Camps has announced four camps for the rest of 2017. The camps will be held at Cougar Field beginning Oct. 23.

Three Hitting Academies have been announced and will be structured as one session per week for four weeks, catering to the individual's needs and getting one-on-one instruction from the SIUE Softball staff and current student-athletes. Sessions start from the ground up, working on legs and load, hands and extension, as well as hand/eye coordination.

Two Pitching Academies will be structured in the same manner and will be organized to the individual's needs with one-on-one instruction from Montgomery, her coaching staff and current student-athletes as camp advisors. Sessions will work on general mechanics catered to the individual's needs, specific pitch and movement improvements and overall knowledge of control corrections.

The Elite camp is designed with the advanced player in mind who has a strong desire to play at the collegiate level. The camp is open to all talent levels and will be run at a collegiate intensity level focusing on situational hitting and defense along with the mental approach to the game. Current Cougar coaches and players will run the camp, showing players exactly what it takes to play at the NCAA Division I level. Campers will receive insight about what it is like to be a part of a Division I program.

Below is a list of camps and their dates.

Pitching Academy and Hitting Academy – 10/23, 10/30, 11/13, 11/27

Pitching Academy and Hitting Academy – 10/24, 10/31, 11/14, 11/28

Hitting Academy – 10/25, 11/1, 11/15, 11/29

Elite Winter Camp – 12/3

Anyone interested in signing up can do so at https://www.sandymontgomeryelitesoftballcamp.com/

