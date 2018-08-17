EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was full of new, smiling faces on Thursday, Aug. 16 as approximately 1,100 freshmen arrived on campus for Move-in Day. They are among the nearly 1,800 first-time freshmen comprising the Class of 2022.

“I’m excited to meet new people and make new friends,” said Clara Zabroac, of Springfield, after arriving at Woodland Hall. “I’m majoring in elementary education and met my roommate this summer.”

Approximately 500 student volunteers, called Movers and Shakers, along with 65 administrators, faculty and staff helped new students and their families unload their belongings and transport them into Woodland, Prairie and Bluff Halls, the students’ new home away from home.

“Our volunteers work hard to make this a smooth, efficient process for our incoming freshmen and their families,” said Michael Schultz, University Housing director. “We’re all here to show our support, offer encouraging words and build excitement for the new academic year.”

“When I moved into Bluff Hall my freshman year, I had no idea what to expect,” said senior Braxton McCarroll. “I was made to feel comfortable and welcomed on Move-in Day, so I’m happy to pay that forward by greeting families today and showing them we care.”

“We understand the magnitude of this transition for students and their families, and are always glad to help make move-in a stress-free process so they can focus on the fun of getting settled, meeting new people and preparing for the SIUE experience,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “We are thrilled to have these students join us and are eager to introduce them to our student-centered University. It’s going to be a great year!”

“We’re happy to welcome the Class of 2022 to campus,” added Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple. “A lot of exciting things are happening this year, including the opening of our new Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion and renovations in our Morris University Center.”

SIUE will be home for both of Cathy Christian’s children. Her daughter is a senior and her son just moved in to begin his academic journey.

“We traveled about three hours to get here, and it’s been a wonderful experience,” she said. “I hope Clayton has a great time and a fun experience at college.”

“I plan to study nursing,” Cathy’s son Clayton said. “When I was here visiting my sister, I fell in love with the campus. I’m nervous, but mostly anxious and excited to be here.”

Bart Zabroac moved his daughter into her residence hall and is confident she made a great choice in SIUE.

“I’m really excited for her to start this new beginning and realize the opportunities ahead of her. I’m looking forward to hearing about her whole experience.”

“I think emotions are everywhere today,” added sophomore Dominique Davis. “Once everything is in place in their rooms, I know these students will feel at home. That’s our goal today.”

Throughout the weekend, a total of 2,700 students will move in and get settled into campus housing.

Move-in Day marks the start of the SIUE Experience for incoming students. It aims to create a sense of community and connection to the University, introduce the SIUE values, put citizenship into action and set the stage for student success and retention.

Students will attend an academic convocation ceremony on Friday, Aug. 17 in the Vadalabene Center. The ceremony will be followed by a grand Cougar Welcome parade where community members, SIUE alumni, faculty and staff will celebrate the Class of 2022 as they walk through campus.

Additionally, students will take part in a community service day on Saturday, Aug. 18.

A complete schedule of events for the SIUE Experience is available at siue.edu/admitted/experience/.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

