SIUE welcomes Chancellor Randy Pembrook Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Dr. Randy Pembrook officially began his appointment as the University’s ninth chancellor on Monday, Aug. 1. During his first day, Pembrook was welcomed by SIUE mascot Eddie the Cougar, received his Cougar ID and shared greetings with faculty, staff and students around campus. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! The SIUE alumnus is excited to be back and impressed by the substantial growth the University has achieved during his time away. Pembrook completed his first of many building tours, guided by Interim Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker. Print Version Submit a News Tip