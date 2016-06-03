EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball standout Kristen Torre will continue her playing career with a spot on a U22 national team that will be competing in Croatia this July.

"I am so blessed to have this opportunity and am so thankful for all the people who have gotten me to where I am today," said Torre.

Torre is a member of Team BIP, one of 32 teams invited to an international U22 tournament. Many of the players on the roster are among the nation's top players who did not make an Olympic-level team.

The European Global Challenge features 32 teams in an invitational tournament that includes teams from Russia, England, Hungary, Slovenia and Italy.

"It says a lot about the level at which SIUE is competing," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "To have a player such as Kristen be able to go on and play for a U22 team, that is going to be competitive at the international level, speaks volumes to the work she has put in and the progress SIUE volleyball has made."

The team will leave the U.S. July 5 and begin the trip with training in Prague, Czech Republic before playing a friendly match in Vienna, Austria. The 32-team tournament will be played July 11-14.

Team BIP Roster

Hailey Murray-Maryland, Middle Blocker

Ellie Watkins-Pittsburgh, Setter

Kelsee Sawyer-Cal State Bakersfield, Outside Hitter

Kristen Torre-SIUE, Middle Blocker

Cierra Schultz-Oakland, Setter

Bailey Kernodle-Citadel, Outside Hitter

Kamille Jones-Murray State, Outside Hitter

Arden Fisher-Robert Morris, Outside Hitter

Marijka VanDyke-Illinois (2017), Opposite Hitter

Cierra Simpson-Colorado, Libero

Caleigh Barhorst-(2017), DS

Jodi Schramm-Premier Academy, Head Coach

