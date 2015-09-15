EDWARDSVILLE– Fresh off becoming the ninth player in school history to record 1,000 kills, SIUE volleyball's Kristen Torre (Highland, Illinois) was named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The Cougar senior middle blocker was named to the All-Tournament team at the Kangaroo Klassic, her second straight All-Tournament honor.

Torre recorded career kill No. 1,000 in the final set of SIUE's three-set victory over Bradley. She picked up kill No. 1,001 on match point against the Braves.

Earlier in the tournament, Torre showed off her defensive prowess with a career-high 10 blocks against Omaha in a five-set match. She also was among the OVC's nominees for Defensive Player of the Week.

She did not have an error in the UMKC match (15 kills on 30 attacks) for a .500 hitting percentage. For the weekend, Torre tallied 39 kills, 18 blocks, 52 points and a .412 hitting percentage. She leads the OVC with a .388 hitting percentage.

SIUE next travels to Cincinnati Saturday for a 12 noon CT matchup with the Bearcats to close out the nonconference season.

