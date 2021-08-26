EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball will open its season this weekend at the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Cougars will play three matches, two on Friday before wrapping up play on Saturday.



Schedule & Links

Friday, August 27 – 10 a.m. CT | SIUE vs. Evansville | Live Stats | Watch (ESPN+)

Friday, August 27 – 7 p.m. CT | SIUE at Purdue Fort Wayne | Live Stats | Watch (ESPN+)

Saturday, August 28 – 1:30 p.m. CT | SIUE vs. Kent State | Live Stats | Watch (ESPN+)

NEWS & NOTES

SPRING RECAP : SIUE volleyball put together one of the most successful campaigns in program history last spring, compiling the third-highest conference winning percentage in the program's Division I era (.714) and earning one of just four spots in the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship. The season also saw four different Cougars earn All-OVC honors, including an All-OVC Second Team nod for redshirt sophomore middle blocker Savannah Christian .

RETURNERS : Including the previously mentioned Christian, the Cougars return a number of key pieces from last season, including Edwardsville native Annie Ellis and a standout newcomer from 2020 - outside hitter Sydney Hummert . Ellis was a previous Edwardsville High School volleyball star.

NEWCOMERS : Head Coach Kendall Paulus and her staff have seen a number of stellar recuiting classes sign with the Cougars, but none might be more accomplished than this crop of newcomers. Gabi Andrade (Oswego, Ill.), Grace Beekman (Emden, Ill.), and Ainsley Ranstead (Mahomet, Ill.) will all wear the Red & White for the first time in 2021.

READY FOR A CHALLENGE : Coach Paulus has put together one of the most competitive non-conference schedules since assuming the helm, highlighted by the program's first match up against a "Power Five" school since 2017 when the Cougars play against Oregon State. Other highlights of the non-conference slate include matchups against Big East Conference power Xavier, former OVC rival Eastern Kentucky, a trio of opponents from the Missouri Valley Conference, and four opponents from "Group of Five" conferences.

COUGAR CLASSIC : The SIUE Cougar Classic returns to First Community Arena this fall, as the Red & White welcome Valparaiso and Western Illinois for a non-conference tournament from September 17-18.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

Evansville had a 6-14, 5-13 season in the Missouri Valley Conference in the spring. The Purple Aces did not qualify for the MVC Tournament.

Kent State enters the 2021 season following a spring campaign that saw the Golden Flashes compile a 12-9 season in the Mid-American Conference last year after winning eight of their first nine matches.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished the Spring 2020 season with a 10-7 season, playing against exclusively Horizon League opponents. The Mastodons advanced to the Horizon League Volleyball Championship, dropping their quarterfinal match in straight sets to eventual Horizon League champion Wright State.