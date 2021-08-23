SIUE Volleyball Narrowly Defeated by SIU Carbondale in Saturday's Exhibition Match
The Salukis won the first set 25-23, before the Cougars earned wins in the second (25-21) and third sets (25-23). The Salukis would clinch the match with wins in the fourth (25-20) and fifth sets (15-11).
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SIUE will officially begin their 2021 campaign on Aug. 27, when the Cougars travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational. The Cougars will first play Evansville at 11 a.m. before closing out the night against the host Mastodons.
More like this: