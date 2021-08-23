- The Cougars' lone preseason contest of the 2021 season went the way of the visitors, as SIU Carbondale narrowly took down SIUE in five sets on Saturday afternoon.

The Salukis won the first set 25-23, before the Cougars earned wins in the second (25-21) and third sets (25-23). The Salukis would clinch the match with wins in the fourth (25-20) and fifth sets (15-11).

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE will officially begin their 2021 campaign on Aug. 27, when the Cougars travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational. The Cougars will first play Evansville at 11 a.m. before closing out the night against the host Mastodons.

More like this: