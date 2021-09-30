October 1-2, 20216 p.m. (Friday); 11 a.m. (Saturday)Clarksville, Tenn.Austin Peay leads 15-8

WHERE WE'RE AT : SIUE volleyball currently sits at 3-10 with wins over Purdue Fort Wayne (Aug. 27), Eastern Kentucky (Sep. 4), and Western Illinois (Sep. 18).

THE TASK AT HAND: This weekend marks the first OVC road trip of the 2021 season, as the Cougars head to Clarksville for a two-match series against the Austin Peay Governors. APSU holds a 15-8 edge in the all-time series which dates back to 2008, in which the Governors handed the Cougars a 3-0 loss in SIUE's first-ever Division I volleyball match (Aug. 29, 2008). The two squads did not play each other last spring, but APSU handed the Cougars a pair of losses in their 2019 meetings.

LAST TIME OUT : The Cougars played host to Tennessee Tech during the opening weekend of OVC play, which saw the Golden Eagles hand SIUE a pair of losses - a 3-0 loss on Friday and a 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE GOVERNORS : Austin Peay enters the weekend at 8-6, having won a pair of matches against reigning OVC champions Morehead State last weekend in Clarksville. Austin Peay was selected to finish third in the OVC and are led by Preseason All-OVCer Brooke Moore.

FAREWELL: This weekend will mark the final regular season meetings between Austin Peay and SIUE as members of the OVC, as the Governors announced that they would be departing the conference.

IRON SHARPENS IRON : Following one of the most challenging non-conference slates in program history which saw the Cougars face off against five FBS-level programs, SIUE enters OVC play ready to replicate their success from a season ago.

SPRING RECAP : SIUE volleyball put together one of the most successful campaigns in program history last spring, compiling the third-highest conference winning percentage in the program's Division I era (.714) and earning one of just four spots in the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship. The season also saw four different Cougars earn All-OVC honors, including an All-OVC Second Team nod for redshirt sophomore middle blocker Savannah Christian

