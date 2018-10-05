EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball had its three-match winning streak snapped Friday with a loss to Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State.

The Racers improved to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in the OVC with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-14 win over the Cougars, which dropped to 4-13 overall and 3-2 in the OVC.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rachel McDonald, the OVC's reigning Player of the Week, powered SIUE with nine kills and a .296 hitting percentage. As a team, SIUE finished with a .134 hitting percentage.

"We passed really well," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "We took some big swings, moved the ball around but had a hard time finding the floor."

Murray State completed the match with a .340 hitting percentage, led by 17 kills from Rachel Giustino.

"Credit Murray State for playing great defense," said Paulus. "We got challenged in a new way, and we learned from it. We are continuing to learn and embracing the challenges. We are going to put in work to apply it tomorrow."

SIUE continues this road trip Saturday with a 1 p.m. match at Austin Peay.

More like this: