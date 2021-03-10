BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE volleyball freshman outside hitter Sydney Hummert was named Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Wednesday morning, the league announced.

Hummert helped the Cougars earn a series sweep at Eastern Kentucky last Sunday and Monday, earning 35 kills (4.38/set), good for a .443 hitting percentage. Hummert also notches 20 digs (2.5/set) and 36.5 points.

This is Hummert's first conference-level award and the team's second in the Spring 2021 season - the last came during the week ending February 8th, when redshirt sophomore Savannah Christian earned an OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week nod.

Hummert and the Cougars will return to the court on Sunday, hosting UT Martin at First Community Arena.