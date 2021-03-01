CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - SIUE volleyball fell in straight sets at Southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, as SEMO took down the Cougars by scores of 25-11, 25-19, 25-15.

Rachel McDonald, Savannah Christian, and Hope Everett each notched five kills, while Annie Ellis followed closely behind with four of her own. In addition to tying for a team-best in kills, McDonald also led the Cougars with 12 digs. Sarah Armendariz continued to dish quality sets, collecting a team-high 22 assists. Jordyn Klein, who started at libero for the Red & White, notched 10 digs, three assists, and a service ace to complete a well-rounded outing.

The Cougars, who drop to 4-4 on the season, will continue their road trip on Sunday, March 7th in Richmond, Kentucky, as SIUE takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

