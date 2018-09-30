EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball won its third straight match Saturday, dispatching Southeast Missouri 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 at the Vadalabene Center.

SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus credited all of the hitters who helped the Cougars to a season-high .374 hitting percentage with 71 kills.

Rachel McDonald led the Cougars with 19 kills followed by 15 from Ellen LeMasters and 12 each from Kiana Fields and Annie Ellis.

"It was pretty balanced," said Paulus. "It was nice to see individuals have good back-to-back matches."

The Cougars improved to 3-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 4-12 overall. Southeast Missouri dropped to 10-7 overall and 2-2 in the OVC.

Saturday's match was much of a repeat of Friday night's match with the Cougars holding a lead in set one only to let one get away. The Cougars rebounded quickly by scoring points out of transition. Of SIUE's 97 points in the match, 71 were off kills.

"It was more about using the confidence we had in the beginning of the set to keep us rolling," said Paulus.

SIUE recorded 75 digs for the match with McDonald and libero Jordyn Klein leading the way with 16 each.

Haley Bilbruck paced the Redhawks with 12 kills as SEMO hit .231 as a team.

Paulus said the Cougars will get back to the practice gym as the team prepares for road contests at Austin Peay and Murray State.

