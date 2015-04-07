SIUE Volleyball announces Summer Camps
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball Head Coach Leah Johnson and her coaching staff have announced their lineup of summer individual and team camps.
The SIUE volleyball team is coming off a season in which it tied the school record for Division I wins (14). The Cougars also finished 12th nationally in service aces per set.
All information and registration forms are available at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. All of the camps will be at SIUE's Vadalabene Center. Camps are open for boys and girls in grades 4 through 12.
SIUE also will run a team camp July 24-25.
For more information, contact SIUE Assistant Coach Kendall Paulus at 618-650-5285 or by e-mail at kpaulus@siue.edu.
All of the individual volleyball camps are listed below in order by date.
2-Day All-Skills Camp 1
Date: Wednesday-Thursday, June 3-4
Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $160
2-Day All-Skills Camp 2
Date: Monday-Tuesday, July 20-21
Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $160
Defense/Passing Camp
Date: Monday, July 27
Time: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $60
Setting Camp
Date: Tuesday, July 28
Time: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $60
2-Day Attacking Camp
Date: Wednesday-Thursday, July 29-30
Time: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: Vadalabene Center
Cost: $95
