EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball Head Coach Leah Johnson and her coaching staff have announced their lineup of summer individual and team camps.

The SIUE volleyball team is coming off a season in which it tied the school record for Division I wins (14). The Cougars also finished 12th nationally in service aces per set.

All information and registration forms are available at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. All of the camps will be at SIUE's Vadalabene Center. Camps are open for boys and girls in grades 4 through 12.

SIUE also will run a team camp July 24-25.

For more information, contact SIUE Assistant Coach Kendall Paulus at 618-650-5285 or by e-mail at kpaulus@siue.edu.

Article continues after sponsor message

All of the individual volleyball camps are listed below in order by date.

2-Day All-Skills Camp 1

Date: Wednesday-Thursday, June 3-4

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $160

2-Day All-Skills Camp 2

Date: Monday-Tuesday, July 20-21

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $160

Defense/Passing Camp

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $60

Setting Camp

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $60

2-Day Attacking Camp

Date: Wednesday-Thursday, July 29-30

Time: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Vadalabene Center

Cost: $95

More like this: