EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball added more depth to its setter position with the addition of Mallory Nicholson (Sugarland, Texas) to the 2017 roster.

Nicholson was the starting setter and team Most Valuable Player last season at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. She appeared in all 30 matches and led the team in assists (6.5 per set) and service aces (0.25 per set). The 5-foot, 6-inch setter recorded six double-doubles and completed her final match of the season with 59 assists.

"Mallory adds to an extremely talented setter group, and she brings a wealth of experience as a transfer athlete and previously as a Texas high school 6A All-State athlete," said SIUE Acting Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "Her competitive drive, decision making ability and defensive prowess fits seamlessly with our program's identity. We are excited to add Mallory to the Cougar family."

She was the starting setter on the 2015 6A state championship team at Austin High School. A Houston Chronicle Player of the Week, she earned All-District honors as a senior and helped Austin to four straight district titles.

Nicholson played summer volleyball for the Houston Skyline Juniors from 2012 to 2016. She is the daughter of Tim and Robyn Nicholson.

