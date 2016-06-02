EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball Head Coach Leah Johnson announced the addition of Kiana Fields, a 6-foot middle blocker from Lafayette, Ind., to the 2016 roster.

"We are proud to call Kiana a Cougar," said Johnson. "She is a gifted athlete with speed and power. She has played the game at a high level and is a great competitor."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Fields, who was named the Small School Player of the Year by the Lafayette Journal and Courier, led Lafayette Central Catholic High School to a 1A State runner-up finish in 2015. She hit .455 with 266 kills and 140 blocks while leading her team to a 39-1 record.

Article continues after sponsor message

A first team All-Conference selection, Fields helped her team to a 39-match winning streak. In her final prep match, she finished with 15 kills, seven blocks, eight digs and two service aces.

Fields brings a wide variety of club experience, having played for Circle City Volleyball Club (2014-16), Performance Point Volleyball Club (2013-14) and Lafayette Area Volleyball Academy (2012-13). She led Circle City to a 17th place finish at the 18-1's National Qualifier.

"Kiana is a kind and passionate person. She will be a great addition to the future and culture of Cougar volleyball," added Johnson.

Fields is the daughter of Nicole and Daniel Huerta. She is a projected criminal justice major at SIUE.

More like this:

Aug 28, 2024 - Volleyball Star Violet Stover Earns Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month Honors

3 days ago - Metro East Lutheran's Taylor Maack Shines in Three Sports: She Is A BJ's Printables Female Athlete of Month For Knights

Aug 20, 2024 - CM's Marlee Durbin Continues To Develop Her Basketball Skills, She Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month

Aug 8, 2024 - Kaidence Reef Secures Third All-Conference Soccer Honor: She Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month

Jun 27, 2024 - Anna Feco Has Strong Summer Swim Season, Is A Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month

 