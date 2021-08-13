EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE volleyball Head Coach Kendall Paulus has completed her staff for the upcoming 2021 season, adding Nzingha Clarke as a graduate assistant coach and Kristen Torre as a volunteer assistant.

Nzingha Clarke is new to SIUE but is no stranger to Ohio Valley Conference volleyball. Clarke makes her collegiate coaching debut following a stellar career at Southeast Missouri State University, where she found sustained success as the Redhawks' middle blocker.

"We are excited about the experience Nzingha brings to our gym," said Paulus. "We were well aware of Z from across the net as a decorated middle blocker in the Ohio Valley Conference, and we knew that she would bring competitive knowledge of the OVC. What really sealed the deal for us was how clearly engaging she was during our initial conversations and how she would undoubtedly be someone our team would love learning from. That expectation is already evident in how well she connects with our athletes and is able to push them towards their goals."

In addition to Clarke, longtime Cougar Volleyball fans will see a familiar face roaming the sidelines when SIUE alum Kristen Torre returns to the program as a volunteer assistant. Torre, a 2016 graduate, donned the Red & White from 2012-2015, helping the Cougars to their first appearance in the OVC Championship match in 2013.

"It is a remarkable opportunity to have Kristen back on campus," Paulus added. "Our fans know how effective Kristen was as an athlete. After leaving SIUE she had the opportunity to play professionally, so having her return to the area as an alum who we have seen somewhat regularly has been a treat for us in recent years. Now to have her back in First Community Arena helping our athletes is a dream scenario for our staff. It is clear she holds a solid passion for SIUE and our volleyball program and we look forward to Kristen having the opportunity to share her work ethic and Cougar pride with our team."

The Cougars will have their first taste of action on Saturday, Aug. 21, hosting rival SIU Carbondale in a preseason exhibition. Tickets for that match are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the link at the top of the page.

