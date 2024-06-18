EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Veterans Upward Bound (VUB), in partnership with the City of Florissant, The Kaufman Fund and Florissant area veterans service organizations, will host a Resource and Job Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, St. Louis, Mo.

More than 40 vendors will be available to offer employment, community resources, and educational materials and opportunities. Private interview rooms will also be provided to connect veterans to all that is available.

“Part of our mission is to assist veterans who are ready to take on the task of making life better for themselves and their families,” said VUB Director Jim Robbins. “This Resource and Job Fair is going to be chock full of opportunities for veterans to further their education, find employment or get the help they need, which can be multifaceted.”

Shelia Schneider, executive director of The Kaufman Fund, expressed enthusiasm about the organization’s collaboration with SIUE and the City of Florissant for hosting the Veterans Job and Resource Fair.

“At The Kaufman Fund, we aim to facilitate connections between veterans and essential resources, including employment opportunities,” said Schneider. “Teaming up with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the City of Florissant allows us to achieve this goal collectively. We’re delighted to partner with them to promote this event and ensure that vital resources are accessible to benefit all veterans.”

“Because of this great partnership, this event will give veterans and their families the opportunity to connect with resources, employment opportunities and services that will help improve their lives,” said VUB Outreach Coordinator Bill Schnarr, who is also an U.S. Army veteran. “The Resource and Job Fair will give the community the convenience to engage with highly skilled and experienced veterans who will benefit their organizations.”

“We want to do as much as we can for our veterans, because they serve such an important part in our lives and have fought for our country,” said Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery. “I am glad that the City of Florissant will help host this Veterans Resource and Job Fair, because we as a community want to give them as many opportunities as possible.”

“We love our veteran community and have a lot of activities for them in the City of Florissant,” continued Lowery.

One new project that the City of Florissant is working on is called Operation Finally Home. The program is designed to find homes for veterans throughout the city, according to Lowery.

“If we’re able to find one veteran a full-time job, it will be a successful day,” said the mayor of the Aug. 14 event. “That’s why we want to pool our resources together and team up with whomever we can, to help our veteran community.”

To set up as a vendor, contact Schnarr no later than Friday, July 12 at wschnar@siue.edu or visit https://form.jotform.com/241058077206150.

