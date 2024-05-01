COLLINSVILLE - For the parents, family, and especially the students, the thrill, the clapping and the adulation did not wane or grow weary until the last accolade was announced. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Upward Bound Scholars Academy (UBSA) at Collinsville High School (CHS) held its annual Awards Ceremony Thursday, April 25 at the CHS Auditorium.

Awards were given out for Most Improved, Honor Roll, Rising Stars, Scholar of the Month, A-T.E.A.M. and Outstanding Scholars.

During the ceremony, UBSA valedictorian and senior Isabel Perez offered heartfelt remarks, “During my freshman year, I was scared of trying something new. Just thinking about going to a club where I didn’t know anyone made my anxiety skyrocket. But I got an email from Mr. Greg (Johnson II, UBSA counselor) inviting me to join Upward Bound. I didn’t know it then, but that day would change my life forever.”

“I couldn’t be here today without thanking Mr. Greg and Mrs. Yvonne (Hart, UBSA program director),” continued Perez. “During my junior year, I was depressed and suicidal. I’ll never forget Mr. Greg sticking with me and encouraging me to talk about my feelings. I thank Mrs. Yvonne for allowing me to go to New Orleans and to go tree climbing at Camp Wyman, and to pursue my dream of becoming an archeologist. These were wonderful opportunities. And I challenge everyone else to pursue their dreams.”

“I’m grateful to my staff for creating an environment where students are comfortable to reveal who they really are and the challenges that they are having,” said Hart.

Perez, who was ranked seventh in her class with a 4.55 GPA and has been on CHS’s High Honor Roll for the past four years, won UBSA awards for Valedictorian and Honor Roll.

Another program endorsement came from UBSA senior LaKenzy Cole before the ceremony. “I’ve learned that community is an important thing. Knowing that you are not alone helps you in achieving your goals,” she said. Cole received awards for Outstanding Senior and Honor Roll. Cole plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she has been accepted in the nursing program.

“This program allowed me to see college life firsthand, like touring the dorms at SIUE, Maryville University, Lindenwood University, EIU (Eastern Illinois University) and SIUC,” said UBSA junior Gregory Wicks after the ceremony. “Upward Bound treats you like an adult and allows you to consider your choices. That matures you in how you should live life 5, 10, 15, 20 years from now.”

Wicks, who introduced the emcee Roselyn Sanchez, received awards for Scholar of the Month and the A-T.E.A.M. Wicks wants to major in electrical engineering with his top colleges in order of preference: SIUE, Missouri University of Science and Technology and SIUC.

In the Honor Roll category, Hart touted that 34 of the total UBSA class of 64 students earned a 3.3 or above GPA, earning them an award.

“We wouldn’t be able to do the work with the students that we do, if it were not for the Department of Education and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville,” said Mark B. Skertich, EdD, superintendent of Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 to the audience. “I want to thank them and all the counselors, administrators, and others at Collinsville High School for supporting this program. SIUE made a choice to come here four years ago. This is the second year of our five-year grant. We hope the grant continues to get renewed, and that we have an on-going tradition at Collinsville High School.”

Later, Skertich offered more praise. “You can see in the room tonight not only the support that the program provides academically, but also the personal relationships that Mr. Greg and Mrs. Yvonne have formed,” he offered. “It’s important to have the academic and personal relationships to help students grow academically and socially, and to help them through difficult times.”

Also, during the ceremonies, the UBSA Class of 2024 was recognized and honored: Karen Barbosa-Barron, Jamoni Bryant, Brian Castro, LaKenzy Cole, Elana Dew, John Easley, Armylah Mann, Zuleyri Medina-Campos, Aly Orozco-DeLeon, Jenna Parish, Isabel Perez, Luis Rivas, Lessly Rodriguez-Garcia, Benjamin Simpkins, Tynesha Watson, Danajah Willis and Aleah Woods.

Upward Bound Scholars Academy (UBSA) is a TRIO program federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education. UBSA serves Collinsville High School students, ages 14-19, from low-income families and from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree. The goal of Upward Bound is to increase the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in and graduate from institutions of postsecondary education.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

