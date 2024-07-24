EDWARDSVILLE - “More young people are needed to donate blood,” said 17-year-old Ashton Brazell, who sat with her right arm bandaged after giving blood on Friday, July 19.

Brazell was one of 14 donors who participated in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville TRIO Upward Bound (UB) EC/MLC Programs’ 5th Annual Blood Drive, that netted 18 units of blood.

Students and community members participated in the student-led blood drive that occurred on the Wyvette Younge Higher Education Campus in East St. Louis and was co-sponsored by ImpactLife Blood Center of Earth City, Mo.

“People of all ages need blood,” said Brazell, a UB student and high school senior at Lovejoy Technical Academy. “But typically, it’s people 40 and older who donate blood. There are not a lot of people my age who are stepping up to give blood. I don’t know if it’s because they don’t know about the need.”

“But donating blood is very important,” continued Brazell, who contributed to UB’s drive last year. “I learned about blood properties, blood donation and more during Upward Bound’s summer program.”

“As African Americans, we have a high need for blood, and the shortage is real,” said Akiya Perry, BSN, RN, UB counselor, tutor and science teacher and blood drive organizer. “I am excited that this year we are poised to meet the goals we set for donations and collections. The students have worked extremely hard.”

The blood drive had 28 people turn out, but only 14 were eligible to give blood, according to Perry. The program set a target of 14 units of blood.

“I know that one person donating blood can save the lives of three to four people,” said Anyai Arnold, 17, UB student from East St. Louis Senior High School.

However, Arnold was unable to give blood during the drive. “This is the first blood drive I’ve participated in,” informed Arnold. “I couldn’t donate today because my hemoglobin was too low. I got pamphlets to learn about eating more nutritiously, consuming food with iron and taking iron supplements.”

Seventeen-year-old UB student Isaiah Riley, a senior at East St. Louis Senior High School, was able to donate blood.

“My best friend has Sickle Cell Anemia, and I know the importance of donating blood,” said Riley, who also gave blood in UB’s drive last year. “I think more young people would donate if they were asked.”

The first UB blood drive came because of students learning about body systems and the cardiovascular system, according to Perry.

“We were looking for a two-part, hands-on experimental project,” said Perry, “and the students came up with the blood drive.”

“In the last two years, we’ve added having the students go to ImpactLife headquarters to learn about how blood is processed after collection,” she added. “This has been well received by students and has stirred a lot of interest. Each year, the blood drive gets bigger and better.”

“It was my first time seeing how blood is processed,” said Riley. “Upward Bound provides us with great opportunities to learn and see new things.” He plans to study kinesiology and work as a physical therapist. Riley has applied to SIUE and Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

“More people need to hear about Upward Bound,” offered Arnold. “The program helped me make a lot of connections, and it looks good on paper for those considering college.” Arnold wants to be a civil engineer or an interior architect.

“I like Upward Bound because they provide you with so many opportunities,” said Brazell. “They teach you how to be a young adult. They prepare you for college. They take you on field trips to different colleges. You get to meet new and interesting people, like those at Workshop Wednesdays.”

“They transform your life, really,” she confessed. "They really care about each individual student.” Brazell plans to be a psychologist and work with adolescents.

About ImpactLife - ImpactLife provides lifesaving blood products to more than 120 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in a four-state region. It is headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, and has distribution hubs and donor centers in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin. Every year, Impact Life teams up with thousands of blood donors and hundreds of community partners to help save lives through blood drives.

Upward Bound programs help youth prepare for higher education and serve students from East St. Louis, Charter (EC) and Madison, Lovejoy, Cahokia (MLC) high schools. Participants receive instruction in literature, composition and STEM subjects on college campuses after school, on Saturdays and during the summer. The quality services provided will prepare the students for successful high school completion and entrance into post-secondary programs. Upward Bound is a college-preparatory program designed to serve low-income and/or potential first-generation college students who are currently in grades 9-12. Upward Bound is part of the SIUE East St. Louis Center.

