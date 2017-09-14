EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Alton campus today, approved a salary increase plan for the Edwardsville campus for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years. It also approved establishment of the not-for-profit SIU Dental Associates, Inc., and the installation of committee members to the Environmental Resources Training Center (ERTC) advisory committee.

The salary plan for the Edwardsville campus includes a 2 percent salary increase for eligible SIUE employees effective as of July 1, 2016 for the 2016-17 fiscal year and a 2 percent increase for eligible SIUE employees as of July 1, 2017 for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The salary increase would apply to non-represented employees and to those in unions that have a closed contract containing a salary clause benchmarked to non-represented salary adjustments. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD, will work with SIU President Randy Dunn, PhD, to determine eligibility guidelines. For those in unions with open contracts, compensation will be part of the contract negotiations.

On the organizational side, SIU Dental Associates, Inc., will serve as the University’s dual employer of the dental clinic faculty of the SIU School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM). It will also be the entity through which the University would continue to carry out its statutory responsibility for administration of the plan for performance of professional services by the SIU SDM faculty. The corporation is organized exclusively for charitable, educational and scientific purposes to benefit and support the SIU SDM’s teaching, research and service mission. The University and the corporation will jointly and concurrently employ SIU SDM faculty members, who elect to participate in the corporation’s services by performing duties related to clinical patient care and service to the community.

The board approved three members to the ERTC advisory committee as required by the Sewage and Water System Training Institute Act. Jim Zhou, PhD, professor of civil engineering in the SIUE School of Engineering, Zhi-Qing Lin, PhD, professor of environmental sciences in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences, and Edward Matecki, assistant director for utilities in SIUE’s Department of Facilities Management, were appointed. The committee is involved in developing the ERTC’s curriculum.

