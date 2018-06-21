EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved contracts for the renovation of SIUE’s Founders Hall. It also approved purchasing agreements with JP Morgan Chase and Mailing Methods, Inc.

The Founders Hall Renovation is part of the University’s 21st Century Buildings Plan, a program that will renovate six core campus buildings in sequential order, beginning with Founders. SIUE’s core campus buildings were constructed in the 1960s and ‘70s. While they have been adequately maintained, the primary electrical, lighting, plumbing, window and mechanical systems are original, and the buildings were not designed to meet current life safety, energy and seismic codes.

The board awarded an $11,785,000 contract to River City Construction, LLC, of East Peoria, for general work. Guarantee Electrical Construction Co., of St. Louis, secured a $3,717,790 contract for electrical work. Other contracts awarded included $3,718,320 to JEN Mechanical, of Godfrey, for heating work; $2,988,700 to Edwardsville’s France Mechanical Corp. for ventilation work; $1,044,480 to Boyer Fire Protection, of Belleville; and $2,090,000 to Bergmann-Roscow Plumbing, Inc., of Belleville. Funding from the Facilities Fee will support the project.

Additionally, the board approved a five-year credit card agreement with JP Morgan Chase for both the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses. Representatives from both institutions collaborated to solicit competitive bids through the Procurement Higher Education Consortium. The approved credit card services agreement will allow properly trained SIU employees to use a University credit card to make certain limited purchases.

Approval was also provided for the purchase of mailing services, on an as-needed basis, for various SIUE departments. A $200,000 one-year contract was awarded to Mailing Methods, Inc., of Caseyville. The contract includes a renewal option for four, one-year periods for a total cost of $1,000,000. Funding will come from various departments, as needed.

