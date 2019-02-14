EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Edwardsville campus today, approved SIUE to renovate an aspect of its Student Success Center (SSC) and the Morris University Center (MUC) Starbucks.

The SSC’s $525,000 renovation includes expanding the Office for Accessible Campus Community and Equitable Student Support (ACCESS), formerly known as Disability Support Services. ACCESS needs to accommodate more than 700 students requiring assistance for testing services, and relocate its smart seminar room and computer lab space. The expansion includes addition of a conference room, increasing the number of testing stations from 10 to 23, including three isolated, quiet testing rooms, and installing new audio/visual equipment for the conference room and for monitoring the testing area. The renovation will be funded by the SSC Repair and Replacement Reserve fund.

For the MUC, the board approved $583,000 to renovate the Starbucks location. The University’s contractual agreement with Starbucks requires a refurbishing every 7-10 years. The remodeling will include refreshing existing finishes such as new floors, walls, ceiling and lighting, as well as the serving line, customer seating and food preparation equipment. The MUC Repair and Replacement Reserve fund will support the project. Award of contracts will require further board consideration.

The board also awarded a three-year, $600,000 cleaning contract to Top Job Cleaning Service, of Ballwin, Mo. The University retains a cleaning service for the Cougar Village Housing Apartments to prepare student apartments for occupancy, as full cleaning is required whenever students move out. The services will be funded through University Housing Operating funds.

