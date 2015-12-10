SIUE trio earns All-Region honors

Ledbetter was named to the first team while Danzy earned second team honors. Bilyeu was an honorable mention pick. The All-Region selections are the first for each of the players.

Ledbetter, a junior defender, started all 18 games for SIUE at the center back position. He anchored a Cougar defense that finished the year with an 0.64 team goals against average, good for seventh-best in the NCAA.

Danzy, a senior striker, appeared in 17 of SIUE's 18 games. He was second on the team in scoring with 11 points. He netted five goals and added an assist for the Cougars.

Bilyeu, a senior defender, also featured prominently on SIUE's backline. He started all 18 games as an outside back, while finishing sixth on the team in scoring with five points. He scored a goal and added three assists, which was third on the team.

SIUE earned its first-ever Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship thanks to a 5-1 record in MVC play. The Cougars fell in the MVC tournament final, finishing the year 12-4-2 overall.