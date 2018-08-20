EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE track and field teams will be holding an informational meeting for SIUE students about a tryout, SIUE Head Coach Scott Block announced.

The informational meeting will take place Monday, August 27, at 7 p.m. in Vadalabene Center room 1333.

To be considered for a tryout you must meet specific standards. Those standards include being a full-time SIUE student, having a minimum 21 ACT score (1080 SAT), a minimum 2.8 grade point average (high school or college, if applicable) and have health insurance that covers sports injuries.

If you are looking to attend the meeting, please bring the following items: academic transcripts (high school or college if applicable), ACT/SAT scores, current class schedule and proof of health insurance. Additional steps will need to be completed for medical and NCAA compliance clearance before the tryout can occur. That information will be provided at the meeting.

For more information or questions, contact Coach Block at sblock@siue.edu or (618) 650-2371.

