EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE track and field teams travel to Huntington, West Virginia, for the Chipotle Marshall Invitational Friday and Saturday. The invite is the last indoor meet before the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Feb. 23-24.

The field events are set to start Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the track events starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility.

SIUE Head Coach Scott Block is optimistic about his team's form going into this weekend.

"Having nearly an entire season under their belts, the team has confidence and has found their rhythm on the track and in the field. The training is beginning to wind down, and I anticipate this meet to produce the most personal record thus far in the season."

Block thinks his runners could have a big meet because of the dimensions of the track and is excited about an event the Cougars haven't seen all season.

"The track at Marshall is 300 meters (normally 200) and running on an oversized track generally produces better times and performance. This will be the first meet this season that we will run the 5k, and I'm excited to see our runners in that race."

The Cougars yielded four personal records last weekend at the Don DeNoon Invitational, including Matt O'Connor breaking the SIUE 1,000m school record (2:30.05).

