EDWARDSVILLE - Following SIUE's 2023 indoor debut last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite, the Cougars travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Gladstein Invitational at Gladstein Fieldhouse.

The following teams will compete in the Gladstein Invitational: SIUE, host Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, St. Norbert, Dayton, Lindenwood, Cincinnati, Butler, Ball State, and Indianapolis.

Throws:

Gabby Yaccino, Stephanie Montenegro, and Allison Sanders will compete in the weight throw while Mariah Menicucci and Jamie Tabron will take on the shot put for the women.

Sanders posted a first-place finish in the women's weight throw last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite. The sophomore's 15.89m (52'1.75") throw set a career best in the event. Stephanie Montenegro also set a career high with a 14.96m (49'1") toss, placing second behind Sanders.

Tabron (12.43m, 40'9.50") placed first in the shot put last weekend at EIU John Craft Invite while setting a new indoor PR. Menicucci followed with a (12.33m, 40'5.50") throw, good for second place.

Joel Degracia and Luke Hatten will compete in the men's shot put after setting career-bests in the event last weekend. Degracia (15.29m, 50'2") placed third while Hatten (14.24m, 46'8.75") finished fourth. The two will also compete in the men's weight throw.

Jumps:

Sophomore Dakota Krone will compete in the women's triple jump following a first-place finish last weekend. Her 11.29m (37'0.50") jump was good for a new PR.

Krone will also compete in the women's long jump with senior Izzy Kennedy. Kennedy took home a first-place finish in last weekend's meet (5.42m, 17'9.50"), setting a new PR.

Sprints and Hurdles:

Paris Somerville and Vashanti Reynolds will lead the women in the 60m hurdles. Somerville (9.45) placed fourth while Reynolds (9.52) placed fifth last weekend.

Tyler Bell and Cole Knapp will compete in the same event on the men's side.

Bobby Nuzzo will be the lone Cougar in the 60m event after a fourth-place finish last weekend (7.00). Nuzzo will also take on the 200m run while Kailah Carter and Hanna Anderson will compete on the women's side. Carter and Anderson will also double up in the women's 400m.

Distance and Mid-Distance:

Knapp and Konrad Sacha will also represent SIUE in the men's 600m.

Chessy Nikonowicz will run in the 3000m event on the women's side while Jackson Edwards will compete for the men.

Nikonowicz will also compete in the women's 5000m along with Alexis Fischer and Kaitlyn Walker. Spencer Hielkema and Roland Prenzler will run for the men in the 5000m.

Up Next: SIUE will travel to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois next weekend for the Illini Challenge.

