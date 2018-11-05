EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE men's and women's track and field schedule has been released for the 2018-19 season, including the SIUE Gateway Classic May 3rd.

"We are especially excited about this year's indoor and outdoor schedule," SIUE Head Coach Scott Block said. "The SIUE/SEMO dual is one of my favorite meets of the season. It follows a long fall of hard training, and it sets the benchmark for the rest of the season."

The indoor season will begin Dec. 7 with an early dual meet with Ohio Valley Conference foe Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Cougars will then take a holiday break with their next meet being Jan. 19 at the Eastern Illinois John Craft Invite. SIUE will stay within the state for the Illini Classic Jan. 26 in Champaign, Illinois.

SIUE will then travel out of state for the final two regular season indoor meets. First up is the Meyo Invitational Feb. 2 at Notre Dame. To close out the indoor regular season, the Cougars travel to compete in the Chipotle Marshall Invitational in Huntington, West Virginia.

Article continues after sponsor message

The OVC Indoor Championships are being held Feb. 20-21 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. The NCAA Indoor Championships also will be at the Birmingham CrossPlex, Mar. 8-9.

SIUE's first meet of the outdoor season will be the Bill Cornell Classic in Carbondale, Illinois, Mar. 23-24.

The Cougars will then travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for the Ole Miss Joe Walker Invite Apr. 12-13. SIUE will stay in the Southeastern Conference, participating in the Missouri Tom Botts Invitational Apr. 19-20.

On Apr. 26-27, SIUE will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, for the Memphis Invitational.

For the Cougars regular season finale, they will play host to the SIUE Gateway Classic May 3 at Korte Stadium.

"The Gateway Classic will be on a different weekend then normal this outdoor season," Block added. "It will be in May and a week before the OVC Championships. This will give us an opportunity to have some top performances in front of our home crowd."

The OVC Outdoor Championships will be held May 9-11 in Cape Giradeau. The NCAA First Round will be May 23-25 in Sacramento, California, and the NCAA Championships will be June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

More like this: