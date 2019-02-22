BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SIUE track and field team closed out the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Thursday afternoon. The SIUE jump team had a fantastic meet, picking up four medals, including Ethan Poston's first place finish in the men's high jump.

The Championships were held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

"The team had a lot of stars this meet," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block. "So many individuals stepped up, had big personal records and outperformed their rankings. I am extremely happy with how the team performed at the Championships this weekend"

OVC Men's Freshman Athlete of the Year Poston won the high jump in a jump-off with Yoshua Reed of Eastern Kentucky. Poston's mark of 6 feet, 11 inches is third all-time for SIUE in the event.

SIUE's Brittney Gibbs placed second in the women's triple jump with a leap of 40-02.25. In the men's triple jump, Logan Webb placed fifth for the Cougars with a jump of (44-07.0)

During day one of the Championships, Nichyria Byrd took home the gold in the women's long jump. Her PR jump of 19-4 is second best all-time for SIUE.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also during day one action, SIUE's DeVonte Tincher placed second in the men's long jump with a mark of 22-5.75. Tincher placed seventh in the 60m with a time of 7.16.

SIUE's John Barnes was the weight throw champion Wednesday. His mark of 64-6.50 is second all-time for the Cougars.

The SIUE Distance crew had a successful weekend with many PRs and top placements.

SIUE's Matt O'Connor took second (1:54.18) in the men's 800m, while Joseph Stone placed seventh (1:57.40).

In the women's mile, Aly Goff placed seventh (5:05.0) and Kassidy Dexheimer ran a PR (5:11.57) for the eighth best time in SIUE history. The men's mile saw Landon Skelly placing eighth (4:17.63) with the eighth fastest time in SIUE history.

The Cougars will open up the 2019 spring season at the Bill Cornell Classic March 22-23.

For SIUE Track & Field content and updates, follow @SIUETrackField on twitter.

More like this: