EDWARDSVILLE - In commemoration of Darwin Day, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Arts & Issues in collaboration with The Department of Biology’s Ralph W. Axtell Lecture Series will present the lecture, “From Seeds of Inspiration to a Harvest of Discovery and Impact” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Meridian Ballroom at the Morris University Center on the Edwardsville campus.

Beronda L. Montgomery, PhD, writer, researcher and scholar, will be the keynote speaker and talk about how individuals perceive, respond to and are impacted by the environments in which they exist.

“Dr. Montgomery presents a remarkable view of plants,” said Grant Andree, director of Arts and Issues. “Through her research, she believes plants have lessons for us. We are excited to have such a dynamic speaker to celebrate Darwin Day."

Named for Ralph W. Axtell, PhD, who taught for more than 50 years at SIUE, the Lecture Series in Biological Sciences brings leading scientists to campus as part of the annual Darwin Day Celebration.

Montgomery is the author of the book, Lessons fromPlants , which she published in 2021 with Harvard University Press. She serves as professor of biology, vice president of academic affairs and dean at Grinnell College and is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology (2018), American Association for the Advancement of Science (2020), American Society of Plant Biologists (2021) and American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (2022).

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit siue.edu/arts-and-issues/ purchase-tickets/index .

The Alestle and 88.7 WSIE FM The Sound are Arts & Issues media sponsors.

Arts & Issues is tied to the academic mission of the University. For 38 years, the series has presented some of the world’s finest performing artists and showcased speakers from across the spectrum in areas such as science, history, literature and politics. The program also offers unique opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the community to engage with these performers and speakers through master classes and special sessions.

