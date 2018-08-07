SIUE to offer Drug Take-Back at Goshen Market on Saturday, August 11
August 7, 2018 9:59 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE will offer a Drug Take-Back at the Goshen Market on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m.-noon. Bring expired or unused prescription drugs or medicines for safe disposal at the SIUE tent.
This event is sponsored by the SIUE Police Department and School of Pharmacy, and faculty pharmacists will be on hand to answer questions.
