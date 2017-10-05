EDWARDSVILLE - Prospective college students can learn about available higher education opportunities when Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosts the Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) Fair from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the Morris University Center.

The event is sponsored by the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC), in conjunction with SIUE. Attending high school students, transfer students and parents will have the ability to meet with college representatives from more than 90 in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities, to learn about academic programs and other aspects of the student experience.

Financial aid representatives also will be on hand to answer questions. In addition, local high school counselors will be present to provide assistance to students looking for guidance on post-secondary options.

“On behalf of IACAC and SIUE, we truly appreciate the support of the counselors from local high schools and community colleges who are helping us provide this opportunity for students and families to explore numerous colleges/universities, all within one setting, during one evening,” said Todd Burrell, SIUE director of undergraduate admissions and former president of the IACAC.

Before the IRCF was initiated, college fairs were held several times throughout the year at various area high schools. This annual event on SIUE’s campus serves to consolidate efforts and centralize higher education options for everyone involved in the process.

“The goal of the Illinois Regional College Fair is to give high school and transfer students in the Metro East a chance to speak with college representatives from institutions, not only from Illinois, but also from states across the country,” added Kelley Brooks, assistant director of admissions at SIUE.

This year’s fair will feature StriveScan, which will allow attendees to register in advance or during the fair to gain a barcode via text. They can use that barcode to easily share their contact information with participating colleges. Details are available at strivefair.com.

For more information, and a list of participating colleges, visit siue.edu/ircf/. Registration is not required. Free parking will be available in Lots P4-12 for IRCF visitors and participants.

