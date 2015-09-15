EDWARDSVILLE - Prospective college students can learn more about the options available to them during the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) Fair, which will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom on SIUE’s campus.

The Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) sponsors the event in conjunction with SIUE. It will present high school and transfer students with the chance to learn about opportunities in higher education.

The fair gives prospective college students and their parents the ability to meet with college representatives from more than 90 in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities. Financial aid representatives will also be in attendance to answer questions. In addition, local high school counselors will be present to provide assistance to any student looking for guidance on post-secondary options.

“On behalf of IACAC and SIUE, we truly appreciate the support of the counselors from local high schools and community colleges who are helping us provide this opportunity for students and families to explore numerous colleges and universities all within one evening,” said Todd Burrell, SIUE director of admissions and past president of the IACAC.

Hundreds of students attend the fair annually to learn about academic programs, student life and other aspects of the college experience. Before the Illinois Regional College Fair was initiated, college fairs were held several times throughout the year at various area high schools. The SIUE campus event serves to consolidate efforts and centralize higher education options for everyone involved in the process.

“The goal of the Illinois Regional College Fair is to give high school and transfer students from the local area and the Metro East the chance to speak with college representatives from institutions, not only from Illinois, but from other states across the country,” said Kelley Brooks, SIUE admissions coordinator.

Directions to campus, as well as a campus map, can be found by visiting siue.edu/admissions/ircf-directions. Parking will be available for attendees in Visitor Lot B and be free of charge.

