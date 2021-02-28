EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE tennis got back to their winning ways on Sunday morning, knocking off regional foe UNI, 6-1, at the Edwardsville Y.

"It was great to get back home," said Head Coach Adam Albertsen after the match. "We've been playing a lot of road matches and we're definitely comfortable here on the home courts."

The match did not start on the right foot for the Cougars, as the visiting Panthers narrowly took the doubles point. The true freshmen duo of Fabiola Perez and Jordan Schifano fell in No. 1 doubles, 6-4. Jill Lambrechts and Maria Thibault would easily take No. 2 doubles court, 6-2, but the Panthers would earn the doubles point with a 7-5 win over Callaghan Adams and Caitlyn Sporing on the No. 3 court.

The Cougars would not drop a set for the remainder of the match, sweeping all six singles matches in straight sets to secure the fifth victory of the season.

"Northern Iowa brought great energy into doubles," said Albertsen. "But I really thought we turned it around and flipped it in singles. We were in control from the very first game in all of our singles matches, so it was really good to see us respond after dropping the doubles point."

Schifano remained true to form against UNI, earning a 6-1, 6-3 win in No. 2 singles to remain unbeaten in singles play. Lambrechts emerged victorious in No. 1 singles to notch her fourth singles win of the season. Adams, Perez, and Vanessa Reinicke also all earned straight-set singles wins.

Gomez spoke after her 6-2, 6-0 win on the No. 5 court, saying, "After doubles, we were trying to give it our best because this [winning the match] was really important to us. My [singles] match was fast, but I feel like I played my best. And it feels good being at home because the energy is just different."

"It was really good to see a win," said Albertsen. "We've been practicing hard, we've had some tough losses, tough third sets in some of our losses where things just hadn't gone our way. But to see it all click together, especially in our singles play, it was good to see a win for this team. We can't wait for Saint Louis next weekend."

The Cougars, who improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in regional play, will return to action in the Edwardsville Y next weekend, when SIUE hosts Saint Louis University on March 7. The match is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and live stats will be available at SIUEStats.com.

