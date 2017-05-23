EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIUE) Suzuki Department is proud to announce the SIUE Suzuki Tour Group will perform June 4 at 5 p.m. The Peace Concert – Hope and Love for Tomorrow will be held at Powell Hall (718 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis 63103). Tickets start at $30 and are available at PowellHall.com.



For over 50 years, the SIUE Suzuki Program has been a vibrant part of the Saint Louis community, dedicated to string instruction for children ages 3-18. Founded by Suzuki Method pioneer John Kendall, the SIUE Suzuki Program offers beginning instruction through advanced performance private instruction and ensembles.

The SIUE Suzuki Tour Group consists of 34 violinists (ages 10-18), and regularly performs locally, as well as nine successful international tours to 18 European countries. The SIUE Suzuki Tour Group is directed by Allison Huebner-Woerner and Erika Lord-Castillo. Membership in SIUE Suzuki Tour Group is by audition only, and students rehearse weekly. With a repertoire composed of a variety of styles and genres, SIUE Suzuki Tour Group performs with enthusiasm, energy and elegance.



Hosted by the Harmony for Peace Foundation, the SIUE Tour Group will perform repertoire from their 2016-2017 season, featuring members of the SIUE Suzuki Viola Camerata and SIUE Suzuki Cello Ensemble.

Tour Group will also be collaborating with international artist Gohei Nishikawa, rising star pianist Royce Martin, and the Town and Country Symphony on The Peace Concert – Hope and Love for Tomorrow. The concert will be emceed by KSDK’s Art Holliday, and is dedicated to the memory of Liam Picker with the St. Louis debut of his original composition ‘Winter’, performed by Gohei Nishikawa.



The concert will feature international artists from the Opera stage to the Broadway stage, and will culminate with the joining of the SIUE Suzuki Tour Group, the Town and Country Symphony, the St. Louis Concert Choir, the STL Rising Generation Youth Chorus, Dance Plus, the Recruits Chorus, and the six guest artists joining together to perform “Let there be Peace on Earth”.



“This is the chance of a lifetime, being able to play in an amazing hall like Powell Hall, along with literally hundreds of musicians from here and from far away, and everyone is focused on coming together to make beautiful music and promote peace. Definitely a once in a lifetime concert!” – Katie Akers, Tour Group member



“I am really excited because this is really a unique opportunity and there are so many musicians coming together from around the world to promote peace. I am especially excited to perform “Let There Be Peace on Earth” because it is a breathtakingly beautiful piece that we get to play with a huge orchestra.”—Akira Malik, Tour Group member, age 12.

