EDWARDSVILLE – As local school districts adjust schedules and suspend certain instructional areas due to challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Suzuki Strings Program is ensuring developing string musicians can pursue their training and fulfill their love for music by offering a new String Bridge program.

The String Bridge program will bridge the gap caused by the suspension of music ensemble programs for the 2020-21 academic year. String Bridge classes will follow Edwardsville Community Unit District 7’s string orchestra curriculum, but is open to students from any district. This program will help students stay on track to rejoin public school ensembles when they become available.

“We are excited to help incoming fourth graders start playing violin, viola or cello, and to continue the music education that fifth grade students received last year,” said Suzuki Faculty Teacher Mikaila Seo. “Music study is essential to every student’s personal development. It is imperative that students continue to be inspired musically, for music boosts creative thinking, focus, self-discipline, and is a stress reliever.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Weekly classes for students entering grades 4 or 5 will be 45 minutes in length and begin Monday, Sept. 14. Instruction will take place via Zoom at a cost of $150 for the 10-week session.

For more information and to register, contact suzukiprogram@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: