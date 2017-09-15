EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students explored a breadth of cultural immersion opportunities during the Study Aboard Fair held Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Morris University Center.

“It’s important to leave the country to get a broader world view,” said Katie Murphy, a sophomore studying speech pathology, as she explored the Study Abroad Fair. “When you’re in college, your horizons are expanding. That’s why now is the perfect time to travel.”

At the fair, students met with faculty who lead SIUE travel-study programs and representatives from the University’s study aboard partners. They also learned about financial aid opportunities and the new Peace Corps Prep program.

“SIUE is committed to helping students become global citizens,” said Kim Browning, SIUE’s study abroad advisor. “Studying abroad improves students’ employment prospects, and develops them into more resourceful, adaptive and communicative individuals.

“Global experiences are the perfect way to foster students’ growth and knowledge, as we strive to prepare them to shape a changing world.”

For more information on study abroad at SIUE, visit siue.edu/study-abroad.

