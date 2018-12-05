EDWARDSVILLE - Three Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering students visited Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto on Thursday, Nov. 29 to heighten interest in engineering among approximately 60 students.

Senior mechanical engineering majors Cody Johnson, of Sullivan, Thomas Giacobbe, of Glen Carbon, and Aaron Bandy, of O’Fallon, discussed the engineering process, their projects and the importance of working in groups. Johnson, Giacobbe and Bandy are all members of Pi Tau Sigma, SIUE’s mechanical engineering honor society.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The students and a few teachers thoroughly enjoyed the presentation and asked quite a few questions, as we touched upon topics ranging from finite element analysis and Hooke’s Law to group cooperation,” Bandy said. “We were also impressed at the school’s introduction to engineering topics such as orthographic drawings as early as 7th grade and using AutoDesk Inventor in 8th grade.

“We worked with April Wrenn to arrange the visit that we all enjoyed and are hopeful that they will have us back for another visit next semester.”

Majid Molki, PhD, Distinguished Research Professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, believes in the importance of such community outreach. “Exposure of young students to the engineering design concepts and teamwork at this early stage of education is motivating and helps the students to choose the right engineering major and be successful in college,” he said.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Student Design Center.

More like this: