EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students were greeted by friendly faces, offered direction to classes, assisted in finding their textbooks and surprised with delicious hot chocolate as the spring 2019 semester kicked off on Monday, Jan. 14. The Office of Student Affairs coordinated the warm welcome.

“Being greeted this morning really shows the warmth of the campus community,” said Justin Rosales, a freshman biological sciences major from Lake in the Hills. “I feel ready to take on new opportunities this semester and grow.”

“It feels great to be back,” added East St. Louis native Brandon Jackson, a junior studying applied communication studies and SIUE Men’s Basketball player. “I’m looking forward to a good semester.”

Despite the chilly weather, more than 100 faculty, staff and administrators bundled up and spread throughout campus displaying “Ask Me!” signs and offering guidance.

“The Art and Design Building is right across from the Engineering Building,” said Cindy Cobetto, a coordinator in the Department of Educational Outreach, told a student on her way to her first morning class. “Have a good day!”

Others greeted students and hosted the fourth annual hot chocolate stand.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Happy first day back,” exclaimed Timothy Staples, EdD, interim director of the SIUE East St. Louis Center. “I see a smile. Interested in free delicious cocoa? Go Cougars!”

“We’re always happy to bring smiles to students as the latest semester of their academic journeys begin,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD. “We’re here to support them in meeting their educational goals. This morning’s events set a positive, lively tone around campus.”

“I’m excited to finish up my first year at SIUE,” said freshman criminal justice major Alyssa Sharpmack, of Troy. “It’s great to be back, despite the cold weather.”

“The number one piece of advice for the beginning of the semester: start off strong, so you don’t have to stress at the end,” explained junior exercise science major Sherman Garrett, of Chicago.”

“The semester moves fast, so you need to treat each week like it’s finals week,” added senior Allante Bailey, a criminal justice major from Chicago.”

“What I enjoy most about volunteering are the smiles I receive back from students when I wish them well on their first day of classes,” added Tarsha Moore, assistant director of the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion. “It’s exciting for me and my colleagues to support our students by helping them get to their classes on time and network with faculty. We understand how important those types of relationships are to their academic success.”

The opening week of the spring semester continues with multiple events and activities. Event listings are available at siue.edu/kimmel and siue.edu/events.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: