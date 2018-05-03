EDWARDSVILLE - The unique academic backgrounds of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students Laura Quinonez-Lara and Lindsey Loyd will surely set them apart from others in the ever-evolving job market, upon achieving their degrees on Friday, May 4.

Quinonez-Lara and Loyd are the first to achieve a master’s in integrative studies through the SIUE Graduate School, the only such interdisciplinary program in the St. Louis metropolitan region. Through the program, they each blended their interests to produce a unique academic plan that would prepare them for diverse and emerging career fields.

A native of Barranquilla, Colombia, Quinonez-Lara’s areas of focus were diversity issues and global affairs.

“Among the reasons I decided to pursue this program was my personal interests in the different processes of cultural exchanges and interactions that occur around the globe,” Quinonez-Lara explained. “Usually this interaction results in a majority consent and minority exclusion. I wanted to understand and analyze some of these processes and evaluated how they define the identity of an individual and a group.”

Quinonez-Lara holds a bachelor’s in finance and international relations from her home country. By combining her degrees and professional experiences, she aspires to work with a non-profit organization that helps immigrants and minorities.

“During my academic journey, I have grown as a person and learned to respect even more people’s different struggles,” she said. “We live in an era when social division is more present than ever. I feel it’s my duty to help others have the opportunities that I have had so far.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Loyd, of Edwardsville, integrated anthropology and historical studies through the cultural heritage and resources management program. In the future, she hopes to work for a museum. She notes the most impactful learning experiences during her studies were two internships.

“With bachelor’s degrees in English and theater, I knew I wanted to continue my education and pursue a master’s. It was just a matter of deciding what to study,” Loyd explained. “I jumped at the chance to learn more about SIUE’s integrative studies program, and after meeting with Program Director Dr. Zenia Agustin, I knew I would be applying.”

“Through my internships, I had the opportunity to work closely with the director of the Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House and, through them, at the Missouri History Museum,” said Loyd, who also earned a museum studies certificate. “I was also able to work with the executive director of the Edwardsville Children’s Museum. I helped plan and execute the annual museum fundraiser.”

“A master’s of integrative studies can lead to a multitude of career paths, as well as entry into doctoral programs,” said Agustin. “Each student’s carefully designed plan of study provides them with a unique combination of skills and knowledge that will be advantageous in today’s dynamic job market.”

SIUE’s array of high-quality graduate programs provide a range of opportunities for a student to tailor their graduate education to their specific career goals. Other approved curricula in SIUE’s integrative studies graduate program, include, but are not limited to:

Applied environmental and communication studies

Cultural education advocacy

Engineering management

Marketing communications

Sustainability

For more information on SIUE’s growing integrative studies graduate program, visit siue.edu/grad/integrative-studies.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate School offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, health, human behavior, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education, Health and Human Behavior (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an environmental resources and policy cooperative PhD.

More like this: