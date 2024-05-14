EDWARDSVILLE – For the 36th consecutive semester, SIUE student-athletes have posted a cumulative grade point average above a 3.0. During the spring 2024 semester, the Cougars earned a 3.259 combined GPA. Of SIUE's 14 teams, 12 programs earned over a GPA over 3.0.

Over two-thirds (68 percent) of SIUE student-athletes earned a GPA of 3.0 or greater in the spring term while 53 (21 percent) turned in a perfect 4.0. Additionally, 41 percent of the Cougars earned Dean's List Honors.

The women's team average for the 2023-24 academic year was a 3.427 and the men's was 3.148.

"Congratulations to our SIUE student-athletes for once again rising to the occasion to excel academically," Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin said. "The continued tradition of academic excellence within SIUE Athletics reflects the dedication of our coaches and the collaborative efforts of our university faculty and staff. Thank you to Jaci DeClue, Ashley Beaton Simpson, and Lindsey Schmidt, whose leadership, support, and mentorship play a crucial role in the academic success of our student-athletes."

Ohio Valley Conference tournament champions, Women's tennis, earned the department's top team grade point average at 3.775. Women's soccer concluded the semester with a 3.606, its third highest team GPA since the transition to Division I. Women's cross country rounds out the department's top three with a 3.408.

For the sixth consecutive semester, men's golf earned the highest GPA of all men's programs with a 3.400. OVC regular season and tournament champions, men's soccer, posted a 3.345. Cross Country rounds out the men's top three with a GPA of 3.269.

SIUE Athletics would like to recognize the continuing student-athletes who have maintained a perfect 4.0 for three or more semesters: Ian Benner (baseball), Spencer Stearns (baseball), Lamar Wright (men's basketball), Luke Ludwig (golf), Matea Diekema (women's soccer), Taylor Spiller (women's soccer), Jill Lambrechts (tennis), and Gabrielle Andrade (volleyball).

Additionally, SIUE Athletics would like to congratulate freshmen and first year transfers that earned a 4.0 GPA in their first year in Edwardsville: Ava Gugliuzza (women's basketball), Nic Muench (men's soccer), Calli Chiarelli (women's soccer), Paula Guillen Cerver (tennis), Chloe Koons (tennis), Cydney Rogers (tennis), and Kaitlyn Morningstar (women's track and field).

