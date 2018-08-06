SIUE student-athletes receive OVC Medal of Honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – The Ohio Valley Conference announced its OVC Medal of Honor recipients for the 2017-2018 season, with 21 SIUE student-athletes being awarded. Article continues after sponsor message The Medal of Honor is awarded annually to student-athletes who obtain the highest-grade point averages in a conference-sponsored sport. Below is the list of SIUE student-athletes who were awarded with the Medal of Honor and achieved a 4.0 GPA for the 2017-18 season. Jackson Hoang, Baseball (Pewaukee, Wisconsin)

Michael Shereyk, Baseball (Homewood, Illinois)

Austin Woodard, Men's Cross Country (Philo, Illinois)

Alec Dutton, Men's Track and Field (Catlin, Illinois)

Allie Troeckler, Women's Basketball (Bethalto, Illinois)

Zaria Whitlock, Women's Basketball (St. Paul, Minnesota)

Jess Clarke, Women's Cross Country (Le Roy, Illinois)

Allie Sweatt, Women's Cross Country (Edwardsville, Illinois)

Andrea Frerker, Women's Soccer (Collinsville, Illinois)

Juli Rossi, Women's Soccer (St. Louis)

Jensen Schoch, Women's Soccer (Wilwood, Missouri)

Jill Niehaus, Softball (Mt. Olive, Illinois)

Maria Prete, Softball (Westmont, Illinois)

Ann-Christine Link, Women's Tennis (Luowigshafen, Germany)

Katherine Lahue, Women's Tennis (St. Louis)

Anna Talley, Women's Tennis (Hillsboro, Illinois)

Brittney Gibbs, Women's Track and Field (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Sami Knight, Volleyball (Orlando Park, Illinois)

Carley Ramich, Volleyball (Neenah, Wisconsin)

Jackie Scott, Volleyball (Wilwood, Missouri)

Gabby Wimes, Volleyball (Kansas City, Missouri)