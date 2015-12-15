EDWARDSVILLE - More than 180 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students volunteered Saturday, Dec. 12 at Lambert International Airport to assist with Snowball Express, an event presented by American Airlines. The students helped connect the children and surviving spouses of fallen military men and women with others going through the same experience.

The families were on their way to the annual holiday-themed event in Dallas/Ft. Worth. American Airlines pilot Captain Richard Williams coordinates the St. Louis portion of the festivities.

“All of us students lined the halls between the USO and the security checkpoint,” said Lindsey Williams, Richard Williams’ daughter, who is an SIUE student and a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. “We cheered and sang for the families as they walked through the airport and while they were going through security. It was like one big pep rally.”

More than 1,800 military families from across the country are involved. They walk away from the event knowing they are not alone, and that their parents are honored for the sacrifice made while serving the U.S. Children often return annually to reunite with the friends they have made through Snowball Express.

About Snowball Express

The mission of Snowball Express has been to provide hope and new happy memories to the children of military fallen heroes who have died while on active duty since 9/11. Children are brought together from all over the world for a four-day experience filled with fun activities, like sporting events, dances, amusement parks and more. Participating in Snowball Express makes each child feel special and gives them an opportunity to share their feelings about losing their parent.

